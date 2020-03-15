As you fund your lifestyle, you should include saving for emergencies and for retirement. You might also have concerns for your parents, and you might be able to help without derailing your own future.
Often one of the biggest hurdles is talking to your parents about your worries. When asked if they are financially set, often aging parents will give a short answer, saying they’re fine and telling their adult children not to worry. Perhaps your parents are fine, or perhaps they aren’t aware of the potential costs they might incur.
Addressing specific issues might bring a more productive discussion.
Ask your parents if they plan to stay in their home. If so, do they need to make modifications to age in place? What factors would prompt them to move? What type of place would they move to? There are communities built around the lifestyle of seniors that allow for care that increases as the need grows.
Some of these communities are available on a rental basis, and some have the ability to buy a place in the facility, with additional monthly costs. Many have the ability to provide meals in a communal setting, which is a great way for many folks to stay social if they aren’t driving any more.
If both of your parents are alive and married, discuss with them two potential situations. One is that they are both still at home, and one of them needs extensive care.
How will they pay for it? When one of them dies, how does the surviving spouse feel about staying in the home? It’s important to ask each of them these questions. Because it’s more common for husbands to die before their wives, there is often an assumption that will be the case.
But it’s not always true and both spouses need to think through the contingency of a spouse needing care and the implications of being a surviving spouse.
According to Bill Hall with PVA Insurance Group, multiple sources indicate more than half of the aging population will require three or more years of care.
Long-term care insurance is one solution for some of these issues. As Hall advises, everyone doesn’t have to have long-term care insurance, but everyone should have a plan for handling long-term care needs.
If your parents don’t have a plan, help them make one. And if you think long-term care insurance should be part of it, you may decide to help with the cost. One option is to have adult children each contribute toward paying insurance premiums.
Hall says many new policies cost less than $200 a month, have attractive tax benefits and are Colorado Partnership qualified, allowing asset protection when considering Medicaid as an alternative.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.