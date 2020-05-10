As pandemic-related restrictions are phased out and the world lurches toward a new normal, there are things businesses can do to head off potential problems in these unusual times.
Some businesses have been able to continue operating with modifications to accommodate new safety precautions. That might mean new business hours. It might mean phone or video meetings.
If you’re a business owner, keep as many of your good employees as possible no matter what your current operations look like. You might have to furlough folks because of the pandemic. This allows your employees to apply for unemployment payments, which includes extra money because of the virus.
Some employers with extensive personal financial resources are paying employees even if they’re not able to work..
Adam Weitzel, owner of Business Law Group in Colorado Springs, cautions that there are some practices that a business owner needs to ensure are monitored and some that might need temporary modification.
For instance, if your business has hourly employees, Weitzel suggests discussing and documenting approval for overtime. If employees are not physically with you but are doing their job, this can avoid unpleasant surprises in time cards that impact your payroll.
Weitzel warns, “An employer who turns a blind eye to an employee’s unreported overtime is being disrespectful to the employee, and may be subject to penalties and required to pay wages for the unreported hours worked. Both potential issues can be prevented by simply putting more effort into actively monitoring employee time.”
Another area where Weitzel sees potential impact on your business is professional demeanor and dress. Most company policies around these issues involve behavior and appearance at the business’s location. Weitzel recommends written policies, which might need updates in light of current circumstances.
“Topics might include appropriate dress standards for video conferences with clients or co-workers, hours and times when employee will be available and working, and maintaining confidentiality of company and client information.”
Checking insurance policies for the business is another suggestion from Weitzel. You might not be following some of your normal business processes given the current circumstances.
“For example, are employees now driving personal vehicles for business use? Are computers or equipment taken to an employee’s home covered against loss, damage, or theft? How will workers’ compensation insurance apply to employees working at home, and where is the line between personal and business activities that lead to injuries?”
The public and governmental authorities are making many allowances for businesses and individuals during these unusual times. But you can avoid some problems that could develop if you remember to focus on the basics.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.