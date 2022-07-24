There are lots of ways to document your personal finances. Some folks keep reams of paper in filing cabinets. Some keep copies of account statements on a computer hard drive or in the cloud. There are programs to follow your budget, monitor your investments, track your net worth and many other functions.
Ongoing documenting of your finances is a good way to measure your progress toward financial goals, know where you are financially at any given moment, and be realistic about where you’ve come from financially.
There are valid questions about what to keep and how long to keep records. Statements from financial institutions that — banks, retirement accounts, non-retirement investments and debts such as mortgages and credit cards —can be very helpful if you want to create a financial history or if you need to support a claim in a dispute about a purchase or payment history. Ideally, keeping these records for seven to 10 years will give you all the backup you need. These records could even be helpful in the unfortunate event of a lawsuit.
Statements are an important part of your financial documentation. But they only tell part of your financial picture. Your statements will document your history with finances. But much of what statements show is the result of financial markets, which aren’t something you have control over.
If you have a financial adviser, it’s important that you make and keep documentation on that relationship. A good professional relationship will provide documentation, some of which may incorporate information from your statements and some of which is entirely separate.
There are many different legitimate business models in the financial services industry. Large firms will generally have specific guidelines and restrictions on what their advisers can say, do and provide to clients in writing. Smaller firms may have similar processes, or they might be much less regimented. If you get written documents from your adviser, keep those in a paper or electronic file. These documents might include summary reports, projections, analysis, recommendations of actions they or you will take and other written items.
Keeping these items serves several purposes. It can be the foundation for discussions with your adviser if recommendations were approved but not acted on by the adviser. It can also be a sanity check for you. When things don’t go as we wished, we sometimes unintentionally re-create history in our minds. You might be unhappy with how your account values have dropped during a volatile stock market. But your adviser can’t control markets, and many good advisers have given clients education on why they are in diversified portfolios and what to expect when the stock market is down.
If your adviser doesn’t give you written recommendations, make your own notes. Contemporaneous notes of meetings can bolster a claim if you are in the unfortunate situation of needing to take action against an adviser based on poor advice. This will be addressed in this column next week.