This is the time of year when horror stories are popular. But not all the scary stories involve ghouls and goblins. Some are less fun and closer to reality. Here are a few scary financial stories, along with tips to avoid playing the victim in a similar tale. These are true situations, with some modifications to protect people’s privacy.
• A woman met a new broker who suggested she change all her mutual funds to some his company offered, and she agreed to the recommended changes. The following year, her tax preparer asked why she made the investment change, which resulted in more than $100,000 in capital gains. The woman, her tax preparer, her new broker and the broker’s branch manager all met to discuss the situation. The broker and branch manager apologized, but said there was nothing they could do. The transactions were done with the woman’s approval. This could have been avoided by asking the tax implications of the recommendations.
• A widow in her 70s finished up her estate plan with a will as well as powers of attorney for financial and health matters. She had no children and no other relatives or friends who depended on her financially. After finishing the estate documents, her attorney — who was also licensed to sell insurance — told her a life insurance policy would be a good investment for her. Upon seeing the policy, her financial planner suggested it wasn’t necessary and the widow canceled it.
The purpose of life insurance is to cover potential financial losses to others if you die an untimely death. Most surviving spouses in their 70s don’t have people depending on them financially. So this widow paid premiums on a policy that probably wasn’t necessary. A good way to avoid this is to get a second opinion from someone who won’t get paid based on whether you buy the policy. Another tip is to ask the person selling the policy what they’ll be paid for the sale.
• A woman has done the tax returns for years for herself and her husband. Last year, her husband started a side business, which did unusually well. The husband wanted to make sure they get everything reflected properly on the business portion on their tax return. The wife says she’s done fine on their tax returns and figures it can’t be that hard to figure out the self-employment portion of their return for the new business. She has tax software, she does research on self-employment income and expenses, and files their return. They’re both disappointed in how much tax they owe. A year later, they are audited and many of the business deductions are disallowed, making them owe much more.
Even simple tax returns benefit from professional preparation. Add some complications, and a pro could save you money.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.