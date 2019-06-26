Parents often say they’re willing to do anything to help their kids. But sometimes what seems like help for adult children slows their progress to financial independence.
The line between help and independence is different for every family. But a close look at the support situation can help you and them.
Every generation tends to believe younger generations don’t appreciate hard work and sacrifices needed to get financially established, those in their 20s and 30s face greater challenges than baby boomers in starting a career. Some young adults finish their education and shift immediately into careers, while others with college degrees work part time or in full time jobs that don’t use their education.
If you are considering financial help for your adult children, agree on their responsibility before you commit to support. Whether that help is writing a check or allowing them to live with you, detail what you’re offering, what your children will contribute, and terms of your commitment. Terms can include duration of the support and goals the children must meet.
For example, you might allow an adult child to live with you if he or she applies for at least five jobs a week and takes a job — professional or otherwise — within a month. You should also detail out how much he or she contributes to the household, both financially and through chores.
Parameters are important whether the child is a young adult trying to get started in a career or an older adult who lost a job. Supporting adult kids can be both nurturing and firm. Kids can learn basic money concepts at a young age. However, adult financial skills don’t become a habit without practice.
Having a career and a lifestyle that their job will support is a big reality check. Many younger adults will have a career that provides for a much more comfortable lifestyle than their parents, or just the opposite. We aren’t helping adult kids by having them pursue career goals if they’re living beyond their means. That dream can become a nightmare.
Everyone should be able to support themselves. Not encouraging your children to be financially autonomous ultimately weakens them. You do them a disservice by putting yourself into a bad financial situation by supporting your kids. Even if you believe that you could support your children for the rest of your life, that won’t prepare them to manage their own finances after you’re gone. Setting expectations for your support and your children’s self-sufficiency will be a win for you and them.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.