Valentine’s Day sometimes starts or elevates a romantic relationship. A serious relationship deserves honesty in all areas of life, including finance.
Your first chance to be financially transparent comes early. Rather than spending excessively on your time together, spend reasonably. If you spend more initially than you can afford on a long-term basis, you’re either going to need to rack up debt, tell your new love you can’t afford the expenditures, or end the relationship when you can no longer afford it. You can avoid any of these outcomes through reasonable outlays from the beginning. Having more extravagant time together less frequently might make those times more special.
As a relationship progresses to a committed one, it’s probably time to be more candid about finances. If you have a committed relationship that doesn’t include marriage or cohabitation, maybe you don’t need to move beyond talks about who pays for what and what type of activities you can both afford and enjoy.
If you are considering living together or getting married, it’s time for full disclosure of your finances and in-depth discussions about money management and long-term financial goals. It’s important to have an “I’ll show you mine if you show me yours” approach. Be prepared to share documents and discuss details.
Neither of you should be embarrassed or judgmental about a difference in finances. Couples aren’t always the same in terms of income and wealth — or lack thereof. But discussions about how you each handle money and your aspirations need to be in-depth and serious.
If you’re not comfortable with how your partner handles money or your long-term objectives are markedly different, don’t assume these differences will get better over time. They might actually get worse if you don’t resolve them upfront.
If you’re headed for wedding vows and you have very different financial situations, consider a prenuptial agreement. These differences might include income, net worth or family money, to name a few. While a legal agreement might seem unromantic, a marriage includes day-to-day life. If the two of you can’t agree on these issues before getting married, it will be more difficult to talk about them during tough times down the road.
If you think you’ll avoid complications by just living together, think again. If you’re married, you’ll have some financial rights. If you’re just cohabitating, your rights might be less clear. Before moving in together, consider a cohabitation agreement.
Rather than drafting a prenuptial or cohabitation agreement on your own, get lawyers. You both need objective advice to support you in making good decisions.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.