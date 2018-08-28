If you like where you work in the Colorado Springs area, here’s a chance to let the rest of the community know.
The deadline to nominate employers in The Gazette’s Best Workplaces program for 2018 is midnight Friday. The program, in its second year, recognizes public and private employers that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures and environments. Employers can be nominated at gazette.com/best_work_places.
This year’s winners will be honored at a Dec. 5 reception at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Colorado Springs, and those employers and other nominees will be recognized in a Dec. 9 Gazette special supplement.
The Gazette is sponsoring the program with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, employment website Monster.com and DataJoe, a Boulder data collection and analysis firm.
“The Pikes Peak region has a vibrant business community and many outstanding companies,” Gazette Publisher Dan Steever said. “One characteristic of a great company is that it values employees and seeks to understand how well they provide a fulfilling, friendly and safe work environment. Best Workplaces helps companies understand how they are doing in the eyes of employees and also recognizes those firms that excel at creating great work environments.”
Employees, organization leaders or customers can submit nominations as part of the Best Workplaces program.
The Gazette will contact nominated employers — private companies, local governments and nonprofits — to ask if they’d like to participate in an employee survey. If they agree, The Gazette will send a link to the employer, which then distributes survey questions to employees about workplace conditions, leadership, organizational values and the like.
Employee responses are anonymous. Last year, 140 employers were nominated, and about 100 participated in the survey. The field of employers covers small organizations with 10 to 29 employees; mid-sized, 30 to 75 employees; large, 76 to 299 employees; and extra-large, 300 or more.
As part of last year’s program, 68 of the 100 survey participants were recognized. The top three employers in each size category then were determined by DataJoe, using survey data and ranking metrics. A similar ranking will take place this year.
For employers, the survey provides a free look into employee views on workplace conditions, said Jim Broyles, The Gazette’s vice president of advertising.
“All the results that we gather, we in turn give it back to all of the employers so they know what are the things they’re doing well and what are the things they need to work on,” Broyles said. “That’s valuable information ...”
At the same time, being ranked as a Best Workplace comes with bragging rights, especially as employers compete to recruit and hire the best talent, said Karen Hogan, The Gazette’s manager of advertising operations, marketing and classified advertising.
“People use that Best Workplaces logo,” Hogan said. “They’ll put it on their signature line, they put it on their job postings, they’ll put the decals on their doors, on their letterhead. They really take pride in being named a Best Workplace.”