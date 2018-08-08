Century Casinos Inc. said delays in relicensing its Polish casinos and startup costs for a new casino in Bath, England, cut its second-quarter earnings by more than 80 percent.
The Colorado Springs-based gaming company reported Wednesday that profits fell 82.4 percent to $317,000, or 1 cent a share, from $1.8 million, or 7 cents a share, in the second quarter of last year, even as revenue rose 6.2 percent to $39.6 million. Earnings for the first half of the year fell more than two-thirds from a year ago to $1.24 million, or 4 cents a share, from $3.96 million, or 16 cents a share, while revenue was up 8.9 percent to $80.3 million.
Some of Century's Polish casinos were closed for months earlier this year as they awaited license renewals. The company also opened the Bath casino in May with 100 employees, 50 slot machines and electronic roulette terminals, 14 gaming tables, three bars and a lounge area.