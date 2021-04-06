Financial resources are the source of the standard of living you want. For many, these resources are also a means to build the world in which they want to live. If this is one of the ways you view your money, finding an adviser who shares your values is important.
Whether or not a financial adviser shares your values, you need someone who is capable and ethical, and someone with whom you’re comfortable. If you can’t ask an adviser questions or feel like you’re not getting good answers, it doesn’t matter what that adviser says about being a good fit or what their capabilities are.
Advisers should be willing to have a short meeting with you. You should go into that meeting with some information about them.
Most advisers’ websites will have some information about their education, experience, and services. It is important to determine if the advisory is held to a fiduciary standing, meaning they strive to do what’s in your best interest.
It’s equally important to understand what services are offered and be clear on whether those services match what you want. You shouldn’t work with a financial adviser who advises only about a specific area of finance if you want advice in multiple areas of your financial life. And you shouldn’t hire an adviser that doesn’t know about the financial issues that impact you, just because you like them.
A certified financial planner is broadly seen as a credential indicating qualifications to offer financial planning that incorporating multiple areas of finance. Some specialize in one or two areas of expertise, while others hold additional credentials.
For tips on finding an adviser from the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, go to www.napfa.org/financial-planning/how-to-find-an-advisor. You can check regulatory registration and history at brokercheck.finra.org.
Finding a financial planner who shares your values might be easier than you imagine.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited many people to virtual community events, such events can be a way to meet financial advisers. A variety of local organizations support myriad causes. You can begin an initial social conversation with an adviser at one of these events, or find out if the adviser you are considering supports an organization by researching the group’s sponsors.
Internet search engines make finding advisers by credentials and values easier. Many advisory firms post mission statements, information about financial philosophy and biographical information about members of the firm on their websites.
Using your finances to support you and the world you want to live in is putting your money where your mouth is. Far from being a cost to you, it enriches you and the world you care about.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.