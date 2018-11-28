Giordano's
DENVER — The wait is finally over.

Legendary pizza joint Giordano's has opened a location in the Mile High City. The Chicago-based chain occupies a 5,000-square-foot space at 1600 California St. in downtown Denver.

"With recipes coming straight from the small Italian town of Torino, Giordano’s unique style of deep-dish pizza is becoming a national craving," Giordano’s website reads. "Now you can enjoy our authentic Chicago-style pizza in the middle of the Centennial State."

The opening caps a three-year effort by the Chicago-based pizza chain to establish an outpost in Denver, which consistently is among the top cities where customers order Giordano's pizzas for overnight delivery.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

