DENVER — The wait is finally over.
Legendary pizza joint Giordano's has opened a location in the Mile High City. The Chicago-based chain occupies a 5,000-square-foot space at 1600 California St. in downtown Denver.
"With recipes coming straight from the small Italian town of Torino, Giordano’s unique style of deep-dish pizza is becoming a national craving," Giordano’s website reads. "Now you can enjoy our authentic Chicago-style pizza in the middle of the Centennial State."
The opening caps a three-year effort by the Chicago-based pizza chain to establish an outpost in Denver, which consistently is among the top cities where customers order Giordano's pizzas for overnight delivery.