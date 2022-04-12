Colorado lawmakers say a report due out soon from the Government Accountability Office confirms flaws were made in last year’s decision to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.
“We have said before that the U.S. Space Command basing decision was the result of a flawed and untested process that lacked transparency and neglected key national security and cost considerations,” read a joint statement Tuesday morning from U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, Sen. Michael Bennett, Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Jason Crow.
“After reviewing the draft GAO report, we are even more concerned about the questionable decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama."
A years’-long quest to find a permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command appeared to be in its final phases, with Colorado Springs in the lead, on January 13, 2021. In his final week in office, then-President Donald Trump made the surprise announcement awarding U.S. Space Command headquarters to Alabama, a move that triggered two investigations into the potential impact of political influence on the decision.
The Government Accountability Office report should be made public by the end of April. A report is also coming from the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General.