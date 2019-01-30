Larkburger, the Colorado-based fast-casual hamburger chain, is closing restaurants and rebranding itself — but will continue to operate its lone Colorado Springs location.
The company said this week it has shut Denver locations in downtown, Washington Park and University Hills, along with a restaurant in Broomfield and two in Kansas City, Mo. It continues to operate seven locations in the Denver area and northern Colorado, along with its Springs restaurant in the Broadmoor Towne Center on the city's southwest side.
The decision to close locations "was not easy, and we wish those affected team members all the best," the company said on its website. "The closed restaurants were unfortunately underperforming and financially holding us back from fully pursuing our evolution from Larkburger to Lark Spot."
Lark Spot is the chain's rebranded restaurant concept and will be rolled out in the Springs and other remaining locations. Restaurants will be remodeled to create "a gathering place for friends and families that share in our love of the adventure-seeking Colorado lifestyle," the company said. "We’ll offer more DIY classes, movie nights and events as well as an expanded menu that includes Lark classics in addition to new, craveable items like our lineup of toasted sourdough sandwiches, a new veggie sandwich and tasty new happy hour offerings and sides."