Crowded roads and higher gas prices will greet motorists as they head out this weekend for what AAA Colorado expects to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in more than a decade.
AAA predicts about 640,000 Coloradans will travel over the Labor Day holiday, with 85 percent to 90 percent of them on the road. The number of people traveling this year is up by nearly 42,000 over last year and will be the highest since 2005, according to AAA Colorado.
Labor Day is the least traveled of the summer holidays, trailing Memorial Day and July 4th, said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley. More people also travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Still, McKinley said, Labor Day has its share of drivers who hit the road for a last summer fling.
“This is not a major cruise ship holiday,” McKinley said. “It’s not a major excursion holiday. It’s an ‘oh-there’s-a-part-of-the-country-I-haven’t-seen-and-I-want-to-get-there’ sort of holiday.
“It’s still not the major summer travel holiday that is Independence Day or Memorial Day because I think some of the energy is gone,” he added. “School’s starting back up. The weather’s changing. People are winding down. But it is a way for many to mark the end of summer.”
Labor Day travelers will pay more at the pump when they head out. The average price in the Springs for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.823 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s up 11 cents per gallon from a month ago and up 52 cents from a year ago at this time. Statewide figures were about the same; an average of $2.861 per gallon or 51 cents higher than a year ago.
But higher prices aren’t stopping Labor Day travelers, many of whom look at Colorado’s low unemployment rate and feel confident about the economy, McKinley said.
“We’re victims of our own success,” he said. “We have higher gas prices because gas demand is so high, right? People want to travel, they don’t mind paying a little extra, which continues to increase demand, which kind of strains our inventory, which brings our gas prices up.
”Right now, it’s the highest gas prices for Labor Day since 2014,” McKinley said. “And people say, ‘that doesn’t really matter to me at all. … I’ll budget an extra $50 for gas for this trip.’”
Something else: almost every class of vehicle gets better gas mileage these days, and therefore many motorists don’t worry about long drives, he said.
McKinley urged motorists to have their vehicles inspected before they head out for Labor Day, especially if they’re traveling more than 50 miles. The majority of roadside assistance calls that AAA will receive over the weekend — such as dead batteries because of hot weather or underinflated tires that lead to blowouts — are preventable, he said.
“If you suspect anything’s wrong with your car, nobody loves going to the mechanic,” McKinley said. “But I think people hate waiting for a tow truck even more.”