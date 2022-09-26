Before attending a California air show in 1974, Charles “Dewey” Reinhard had never seen a hot air balloon before. Two years and a full-fledged balloon fascination later, in 1976, he founded the Colorado Springs Balloon Classic and thus "launched one of the longest, most iconic traditions in the city of Colorado Springs,” Mayor John Suthers said during an award ceremony Monday.

Suthers presented Reinhard, 92, with the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award, given annually to honor "the outstanding achievement of an individual or organization" in the city. Since Reinhard's first balloon event drew roughly 100 spectators nearly half a century ago, the event had garnered so much acclaim that in 2015 it rebranded as Labor Day Lift Off, one of the nation’s largest, free balloon festivals.

The record-breaking 200,000 spectators that attended this year's balloon extravaganza from Sept. 3-5 at Memorial Park have Reinhard to thank for the awe-inspiring morning liftoffs, evening balloon glows and everything in between.

“We are incredibly fortunate that (Reinhard) chose to share his passion for ballooning for the benefit of Colorado Springs residents and visitors,” Suthers said.

Reinhard, a Navy veteran and lifetime Colorado Springs businessman, said he returned to work the Monday after that fateful airshow and immediately scoured the Front Range for a hot air balloon.

Though he grew up flying aircraft and gliders, he didn't learn to pilot a giant balloon until years later when an Air Force Academy cadet showed him the ropes. From there, Reinhard went on to found the Ballooning Society of Pikes Peak and was inducted into the United States Ballooning Hall of Fame in 2011.

“(Balloons are) the only kind of aircraft you can go flying over … and pick up wildflowers out of your basket, or go up to 10 or 12,000 feet in Aspen and pick pine cones out of the top of pine trees, or dip down in Prospect Lake or the Atlantic Ocean,” the balloonist said.

A "dip down" into that mighty ocean would be an understatement regarding Reinhard's ambitions in 1977, when he became the 16th man to attempt a balloon ride across the Atlantic, a feat so preposterous that CBS deemed the mission the "Impossible Dream."

According to a previous Gazette feature on Reinhard, the journey lasted 47 hours before a storm befell the "Eagle," his gas balloon. But he later pressed on in his international ventures, representing the U.S. in challenges like the Gordon Bennett Cup.

In the decades since, Reinhard hurdled the peaks of the Alps and Colorado's Front Range along telephone poles, trees and more — often with his family chasing him down from the ground. Sometimes, while flying gas balloons, a pilot might be in the sky for two or three days at a time with no idea of where the balloon might land.

"Every time you land a balloon, you’re trespassing, so you have to have some social skills at times," Reinhard said, adding that he "always carried money to pay farmers for damaged crops.”

But rarely were residents miffed to see the great colorful thing rising from their fields, Reinhard said. "Balloons are happy things."

That joy has been shared with thousands of people since founding the Colorado Springs balloon festival. Reinhard said he had three goals in mind when pioneering the Springs' own festival to rival that of Albuquerque's: have the highest quality balloon event in the nation, keep the admission to the festivities free and "promote aviation in general."

Based on the reactions he sees each year as the balloons rise during the Labor Day Lift Off, Reinhard said he believes he's done that.

“After all the hard work that goes into these things," Reinhard said, 'it’s just a special reward seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.”