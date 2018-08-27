Colorado Springs motorists hitting the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend will face higher gas prices than last year.
Prices, however, could begin to fall after the holiday, one national expert says.
Gasoline prices averaged $2.773 a gallon Monday in the Springs, up roughly 6 cents a gallon from last week and last month, and up nearly 50 cents a gallon from a year ago at this time, according to GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices nationwide. That’s based on a GasBuddy survey of 246 Springs-area gas outlets.
The higher prices don’t seem to have hurt local tourism, Doug Price, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Monday. He hasn’t heard from area tourism attractions that their attendance has been impacted by higher prices at the pump.
“The gas prices are still really manageable for people,” Price said, although he added tourism officials are wondering whether higher fuel prices will affect air fares in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport.
In Denver, Monday’s average price was $2.754 per gallon, a 4.7-cent increase from last week and 7.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy. Denver gas prices also are up 49 cents from the same time last year.
Nationally, gas prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Monday, unchanged from last week and down 2.5 cents from last month, GasBuddy says. Still, pump prices nationwide are up almost 47 cents a gallon from last year.
As Labor Day approaches, average gas prices nationally could rise slightly this week, Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in the group’s weekly newsletter. But, he added, gas prices might be poised to drop.
“This seems like the last week we’ll see elevated prices as demand is set to drop with the conclusion of Labor Day weekend,” DeHaan said. “The Atlantic remains quiet, so there’s little chance of a major disruption (in supply) for the time being, with the overall consensus that we’ll soon see prices falling once again across most of the country.”