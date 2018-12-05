Office supplies are moving out and furniture is moving in at the First & Main Town Center in Colorado Springs.
OfficeMax will close Jan. 5 on the north side of First & Main, northeast of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle; it will be replaced by a La-Z-Boy furniture store.
OfficeMax was on a month-to-month lease of about 20,000 square feet at First & Main, said Fred Veitch, a vice president with Springs real estate company Nor’wood Development Group, which developed First & Main.
Nor’wood terminated OfficeMax’s lease in favor of La-Z-Boy, which will pay higher rent and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2019, Veitch said.
A Staples office supply store will continue to be part of First & Main’s lineup; the retail center — with dozens of big-box stores, smaller retailers, restaurants and a movie theater complex — is one of the city’s largest and stretches along Powers, from North Carefree to Constitution Avenue.
La-Z-Boy will take over space next to a Super Target and will join nearby home furnishings retailer HomeGoods, clothier T.J. Maxx, home decor and furniture retailer Kirkland’s, department store Ross Dress for Less and JOANN fabric and crafts at First & Main.
“We have other tenants there that are doing home-type furnishings,” Veitch said. “We have a T.J. Maxx with their home furnishing selection. We have other tenants in that section that are doing sort of decor and home goods, and they’re all doing really well. La-Z-Boy just fits in with that collection of tenants in that particular portion of the center.”
Michigan-based La-Z-Boy, a nearly century-old furniture manufacturer and retailer known for its recliners and other products, has a store at 7087 N. Academy Blvd. La-Z-Boy officials didn’t respond to telephone calls and emails seeking more information about the new First & Main store and the status of its North Academy location.
An OfficeMax spokeswoman, meanwhile, confirmed the First & Main store closing next month, but didn’t respond to a question about how many employees will be affected. OfficeMax is part of Florida-based Office Depot after a 2013 merger; the office supply chain will continue to have three Office Depot stores and one OfficeMax in Colorado Springs.
Office Depot “is committed to helping eligible associates with a severance package and other company subsidized benefits,” spokeswoman Shera Bishop said via email. “Also, where possible, we are working with our associates to identify open opportunities in our neighboring stores or in other areas within the company.”