Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.
The announced changes come amid a wave of deadly shootings in the U.S., including two at Walmart stores this summer. Both companies are also calling on the government to strengthen background checks.
Kroger is the parent company of King Soopers and City Market grocery stores in Colorado, including several King Soopers in the Colorado Springs area. "Open carry" is allowed in Colorado.
"Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers," Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs, said in an emailed statement.