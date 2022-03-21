Krispy Kreme Doughnuts returns to Colorado Springs next week after a 16-year absence.
Known for its signature hot, glazed doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will open at 5:30 a.m. March 29 at 5790 S. Carefree Circle, northwest of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree on the city's northeast side, according to WKS Restaurant Group, a California-based franchisee that will operate the Springs location.
Krispy Kreme will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; the location will operate until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
As part of a grand opening that runs through April 3, 100 customers will be chosen randomly to receive a "Celebration Dozen Ticket," which is good for one free dozen glazed doughnuts each month for a year. Customers who make a purchase during the grand opening become eligible for the giveaway.
Krispy Kreme will operate from a 3,547-square-foot building that was constructed at the site of a now-demolished Village Inn restaurant. The new Krispy Kreme will have indoor seating and a single drive-thru.
Twenty years ago, a franchisee opened Colorado Springs' first Krispy Kreme near The Citadel mall, northeast of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road. That location, however, closed four years later in 2006.
Now, WKS Restaurant Group, whose website shows it has more than 40 Krispy Kremes in seven states and operates five restaurant brands, has brought back Krispy Kreme to Colorado Springs as a joint venture with the Charlotte N.C.-based doughnut company.
WKS also operates Krispy Kreme locations in Lone Tree and Thornton.