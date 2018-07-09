KKTV managers promoted as parent company grows

KKTV’s Liz Haltiwanger is being promoted to general manager and Nick Matesi to television vice president as the station’s owner, Gray Television, is poised to become the third-largest television broadcast group in the nation, company officials said Monday.
Gray announced a $3.6 billion merger with Raycom Media last month. Gray now operates more than 100 stations in 57 markets. Once combined with Raycom, the group will oversee 140 stations in 92 markets.
The promotions of Haltiwanger and Matesi have been in the works for months, the company said in a news release.
Haltiwanger joined KKTV in 2003 as a producer and has served as news director for the past decade. Under her leadership, KKTV has been named Station of the Year by the Colorado Broadcasters Association multiple times and has been honored with regional Edward R. Murrow and Emmy awards for Best Newscast, Investigative Reporting, Breaking News and more.
Matesi, a regional vice president, becomes television vice president overseeing multiple stations, the company said.
He started as news director in 2003 and has worked as a sales manager at KKTV, too.
Neither Haltiwanger nor Matesi responded to requests for comment.