Striking King Soopers and City Market workers can return to work as soon as today after Kroger Co. and Commercial Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 officials announced a tentative agreement early Friday.
The development ends the-almost 10-day strike that started Jan. 12 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement before contracts expired Jan. 8. More than 8,000 workers at 78 Denver metro area King Soopers and City Market stores walked picket lines.
Details of the tentative three-year agreement will be released in coming days, and is being sent to the entire union membership for approval and ratification. Voting is scheduled for Monday.
“After months of negotiations and after our members walked out on strike, we have reached a tentative agreement with King Soopers/City Market that addresses the Company’s unfair labor practices and ensures that our members will receive the respect, pay, and protection they warrant,” said Local 7 President Kim Cordova in a news release.
“We are pleased that this agreement allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans.” said King Soopers President Joe Kelley in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming back our associates and customers.”