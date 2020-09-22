The king is returning to the castle.
King's Chef Diner, the 64-year-old downtown Colorado Springs eatery popular for its fiery green chili, breakfast burritos, burgers and other comfort food favorites, will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday at its purple castle location, 110 E. Costilla St.
The diner closed in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was uncertain whether it would reopen.
King's Chef initially will reopen on a limited basis — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, owner Gary Geiser said Tuesday. He hopes to expand hours and days after the diner gets back up and running, he said.
A second downtown location at 131 E. Bijou St., however, will remain closed; Geiser said he's not sure if and when it will reopen. Also, a Fountain location will remain closed permanently; that space has been leased to another tenant, he said.
Because of El Paso County Public Health guidelines designed to control the spread of the coronavirus, King's Chef will not reopen its tiny, 13-seat indoor seating area at the castle.
Instead, King's Chef will serve customers seated at outdoor tables in the front and back of the diner, Geiser said. He estimates King's Chef can accommodate 45 to 55 people outside with proper social distancing. King's Chef also will have to-go service, he said.
The breakfast menu will have many longtime favorites, including breakfast burritos, The Grump, The Thing, omelets, bacon and eggs and French toast. The lunch menu will be somewhat scaled down, but still will have hamburgers, hot dogs, green chili cheeseburgers, a couple of specialty burgers and the Sam Special.
"We tried to make sure some of those historical, traditional items are still there," Geiser said.
Geiser, who's owned King's Chef since 1997, said closing in March took an emotional toll on him. He's glad to be back but also a little nervous.
"We're trying to take small steps here, with all the uncertainties that are out there," Geiser said. "We know we have a great market share, we know that we have a love from Colorado Springs, and we're feeling that with all the social media. We feel we can be very successful at the castle and so we're willing to make that step and make that risk and see where it goes from there."
King's Chef will be just a two-person operation to start — Geiser and his longtime manager, known as Taco, who's been with the diner for 15-plus years. As the business gets reestablished, Geiser might add more people.
"He and I both are going to be cooking and doing everything together," Geiser said. "We used to operate with two or three (employees) before; this facility is just so small. We can only cook only so much food per square foot anyways. And so we're going to do our best. We really hope that everybody's patient with us as we get back into the fold."