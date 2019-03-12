Unionized workers for King Soopers and City Market will vote Thursday and Friday on whether to authorize Colorado's first grocery strike in 23 years after contract negotiations broke down last week.
More than 12,000 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 who work for the two Kroger Co. subsidiaries will vote at 8 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Denver Merchandise Mart. A union spokesman said votes in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Western Slope will be held later if necessary. A strike vote allows union leadership to call a strike, but it doesn't mean workers will immediately walk off the job.
"Authorizing a strike is a difficult decision for any worker," Local 7 President Kim Cordova said Tuesday in a news release. "But we are committed to making King Soopers and City Market a better place to both work and shop. We remain hopeful that the company will come to the table with an offer that provides King Soopers and City Market workers with the benefits they have earned and deserve."
The union said in the release that it called the strike vote because the latest offer, received last weekend from the two chains, would require new hires to work 10 years before they are granted sick leave. The offer also denies raises to about half of the union's members, reduces benefits and increases costs for health care and reduces the number of full-time positions and cuts hours for part-time workers.
A posting on the union's website said the company is preparing for a strike by advertising on Twitter since March 1 for temporary workers who would be hired if union members walk off the job.
A spokesman for King Soopers and City Market wasn't available Tuesday morning for comment.
King Soopers operates 11 stores in the Colorado Springs area, while City Market operates a store in Woodland Park.
Local 7 has proposed ending a two-tier wage and benefit structure for workers hired after 2005 that was adopted amid intense competition from nonunion retail giant Walmart. The union is also seeking increased sick pay benefits, a guarantee of at least 21 hours a week of scheduled work for all union members and paid family leave, according to summaries on the union's website.
Contract negotiations with King Soopers and City Market began in mid-December. The chains' previous agreement with Local 7 expired Jan. 12, but workers remained on the job with a contract extension. The union cancelled the extension Feb. 22, but union members remain on the job under the terms of the previous contract. Local 7 also is also in contract talks with Albertsons, which also owns Safeway.
Under the now-expired contract with King Soopers, workers are paid between the minimum wage of $11.10 an hour for a courtesy clerk and $20.41 an hour for a bakery manager.
In Colorado's last grocery strike, Local 7 members walked of the job at Safeway for 1½ months in 1996 after negotiations failed to produce an agreement.