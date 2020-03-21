King Soopers will be holding hiring events in Colorado Springs on March 23 and 24.
The grocery chain has experience unprecedented levels of business as the COVID-19 crisis continues. There is immediate need for:
- Front End (bagging groceries, retrieving carts, cleaning and helping guests to their cars)
- Pick-Up (shopping orders, cleaning, helping deliver to cars)
- Grocery (stocking shelves, unloading trucks, organizing back room, cleaning, working in freezer or dairy cooler)
The events will be held from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the King Soopers store at 7915 Constitution Ave. Applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of ID and to pre-apply at www.jobs.kingsoopers.com.