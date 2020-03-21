Bank robbed in southern Colorado Springs (copy)

King Soopers will be holding hiring events in Colorado Springs on March 23 and 24.

The grocery chain has experience unprecedented levels of business as the COVID-19 crisis continues. There is immediate need for:

  • Front End (bagging groceries, retrieving carts, cleaning and helping guests to their cars)
  • Pick-Up (shopping orders, cleaning, helping deliver to cars)
  • Grocery (stocking shelves, unloading trucks, organizing back room, cleaning, working in freezer or dairy cooler)

The events will be held from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the King Soopers store at 7915 Constitution Ave.  Applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of ID and to pre-apply at www.jobs.kingsoopers.com.

