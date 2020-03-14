King Soopers stores will temporarily shift service hours starting Sunday, the grocer announced Saturday.
Starting Sunday, stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Typical hours for Colorado Springs stores are 5 a.m. - midnight.
The change in hours is reportedly to allow more time for employees to stock the shelves.
"As Colorado’s grocer, we’re here for our communities when they need us most," the grocer announced in a release. "To better serve customers & balance the needs of associates we are adjusting service hours at all King Soopers locations."
Amid coronavirus, panic shoppers leave Colorado Springs store shelves empty; high prices for basic supplies online
Stores across the the country, including King Soopers, have struggled to keeps shelves filled with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for two weeks.
On Saturday, the Uintah Gardens location was reportedly sold out of baby wipes, bananas, potatoes, tomatoes, facial tissue, ground beef and chicken.