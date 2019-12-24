Several shoppers described frenzies at King Soopers grocery stores on Christmas Eve after the company experienced a temporary glitch with its credit and debit card system.
Many people shared their frustrations Tuesday on Twitter, warning others that the stores were only accepting cash during a time when many were rushing to get last-minute holiday supplies.
One shopper said on Twitter that they were stuck at the store for two hours. Some said customers were yelling at the employees and compared the scene to "an apocalyptic event."
An employee at the King Soopers in the Uintah Gardens Shopping Center confirmed Tuesday that the system was down briefly and lines quickly grew.
Though short-lived, the glitch caused chaos in many stores, people said on Twitter.
Judging purely by the scene at Kroger, I'm pretty sure there an apocalyptic event happening— Flowsley🔜🕍BTSM💒🔜🥦EL.FOREST🌲 (@H2Dopamine) December 24, 2019
Public Service announcement: stay away from #Kroger right now. Card machines are down. Cash only. It’s 5 minutes away from Lord of the Flies in there...#MerryChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/LzE05Yl4hk— Matt Stark (@TheMattStark) December 24, 2019
I was just stuck in a @kroger for around two hours because their card system kept going down and now that I'm out I feel like I just battled through the third world war. I haven't stopped screaming. I have several new scars. My ear is hanging off my head. I am a changed person.— sketchy gremlin (@cthulhusrose) December 24, 2019
At Kroger zoo on Christmas Eve and a message over the PA says, “We’re having issues with credit/debit cards working.”— Jason Crundwell (@JasonCrundwell) December 24, 2019
Fortunately, I got mine to work.
King soopers had a credit card system shut down ,,,, it was a nightmare seeing ppl get angry each second that passed,,, I had cash so I made it out alive :D— 🥩 (@pjms_pee) December 24, 2019
My King Soopers is cash only due to a system error pic.twitter.com/trya2wTBdC— Elizabeth Lemont (@ElizabethLemont) December 24, 2019
You guys, credit card machines are down at King Soopers and gas stations and people are freaking out and screaming at each other and king soopers employees and it’s hilarious but also sad— maddaline (@maddalineknight) December 24, 2019
me and Jacob just had the cutest old man pay for our groceries at Kroger because the credit card machines were down 🥺❤️— cara stiltner (@cara_stiltner) December 24, 2019
Line’s so long at king Soopers this old lady started eating her pint of ice cream😂— D-Moneyy (@dalton_rhoades) December 24, 2019
A spokeswoman for Kroger, which owns King Soopers, did not immediately return a request for comment. It is unclear how many stores were affected or what caused the glitch, but reports indicate it was a malfunction for Kroger across the U.S., according to the Cincinnati Enquirer report.
Kroger has 143 food stores in Colorado and 97 convenience stores, including King Soopers, City Market and Loaf ‘N Jug, according to its website. Nationwide, it has more than 4,000 stores, predominately in the Midwest and southern United States.
King Soopers stories also experienced problems, according to a Denver Post report.