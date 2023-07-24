King Soopers tentatively plans to reopen its Colorado Springs store on South Academy Boulevard this fall following the completion of a state permitted asbestos cleanup process and the company’s remodel project of the store, King Soopers announced Monday morning.

The 2910 S. Academy Blvd. location shuttered abruptly June 20 after finding the “possible existence of asbestos," leaving many customers scrabbling to find alternatives for grocery, gas and pharmacy shopping.

King Soopers' announcement did not provide a targeted reopening date or specific timeline on the cleanup and remodel process.

Before the shutdown last month, King Soopers began the remodel process by hiring a third-party contractor to test the building for asbestos and found some of the mineral material in the store’s pickup and pharmacy flooring and adhesives, which was removed by a certified asbestos abatement contractor, the company said in Monday’s news release.

The initial testing did not identify asbestos in other areas, so more flooring and adhesives were removed using “non-abatement protocols" before later testing identified asbestos in adhesives beneath flooring in areas beyond the store's pharmacy and pickup space where asbestos was first discovered.

“Safety is a top priority for King Soopers, and they will not reopen the store until they are fully confident all necessary steps and precautions have been taken,” the release stated.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment reviewed, approved and permitted King Soopers' cleanup plan. The company hired a general abatement contractor licensed by the state to execute the plan with oversight from a certified asbestos consulting firm.

The store said it will reopen once the asbestos cleanup and store remodel project is finished in order “to welcome associates back to the best possible work environment and to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience.”

King Soopers will not lay off any of the store’s employees during the closure, the release said, and the company will offer work hours to employees at surrounding stores.

In the meantime, King Soopers donated $5,000 to Care and Share, a food bank serving Southern Colorado, to assuage the issue of low fresh food access in the city's southeast quadrant. The company also said it would continue to offer free grocery delivery coupons to “impacted customers” and operate a mobile pharmacy unit in the store’s parking lot.

If customers have questions about the coupon preloaded to customer's loyalty accounts, the company encourage them to call 1-800-576-4377.