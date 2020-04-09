A King Soopers statement said Thursday that the grocery store chain will be closing early Easter Sunday, extending regular daily operation hours and temporarily waiving prescription delivery fees.

The stores will close at 6 p.m. Sunday to "provide associates with more time to rest and be with their families," the statement said. Daily operational hours will be extended beginning Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to help spread out the flow of traffic, it said.

The hours exclusive to seniors and others in the at-risk population will be extended to 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, King Soopers said.

The grocery chain is also temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier.

