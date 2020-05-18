DENVER – A Kroger employee who worked at a King Soopers in Denver has died from coronavirus. The union says Randy Narvaez worked at the grocery store at 9th Avenue and Downing Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
There are 12 known cases of COVID-19 among employees at the King Soopers where Narvaez worked.
The union is demanding the Capitol Hill grocery store be shut down to be properly cleaned and disinfected to ensure customer and employee safety. It’s also requesting that every employee be tested before the store can reopen.
