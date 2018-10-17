King Soopers and City Market stores will hold a hiring event over the next three days as part of an effort to add 1,000 employees by year’s end for their 153 stores in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah.
Tables will be set up at the entrance of each of the stores, including those in the Pikes Peak region, to accept job applications from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Applicants can be as young as 15.
The jobs will be a mix of full- and part-time positions across each store — everything from courtesy clerks to managers, said spokesman Adam Williamson. King Soopers and City Market are seeking to fill vacant positions as well as to increase staffing, he said.
King Soopers and City Market, part of the Cincinnati-based Kroger chain, employ about 23,000 people in their Rocky Mountain region stores.