King's Chef Diner, a frequent Gazette Best of the Springs favorite, is opening a third location. This time in Fountain.
The move was confirmed on the restaurant's Facebook and Twitter pages. The new location will be at 6436 South US Highway 85/87. It is expected to open sometime in August.
Opened in 1956, the diner has been a local favorite for years and its two downtown locations are frequently packed. King's Chef is well known for breakfasts, late-night offerings and green chili. It has won several Best of the Springs awards, including being voted Best Diner by Gazette readers earlier this year.
King's Chef original location is at 110 East Costilla St. and the second opened at 131 East Bijou St., both in downtown Colorado Springs.
King's Chef also sells its green chili at various retail locations including Whole Foods and Natural Grocers.
Click here for more dining and drink news from around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.