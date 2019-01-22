Briefly
Key Vectrus contract to be extended
The federal government has notified Vectrus Inc. that it will exercise a 12-month extension to the Kuwait Base Operation and Security Support Services contract, from March 29 through March 28, 2020.
The government also has an option for a six-month extension through Sept. 28, 2020, but has not yet exercised the option, Vectrus said Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The contract generated $384 million, or about 40 percent of the company’s revenue during the first nine months of last year, the latest available financial information from Vectrus.
The contract is scheduled to be consolidated with the Army’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP), under which up to six defense contractors will compete for individual work orders. Vectrus said last year that it expected the LOGCAP contract to be awarded in April.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette