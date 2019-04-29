Kent Thiry, who has led Denver-based DaVita Inc. for two decades as CEO, is stepping down as part of an ongoing leadership succession plan, the company announced Monday.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) has named Javier Rodriguez, who has served as CEO of the company's kidney care division since 2014, its new CEO effective June 1.
"I am deeply grateful for my opportunity to be a part of the DaVita journey, with thousands of teammates for whom I have immense respect and affection," Thiry said in a release. "We have done so many wonderful things for patients and their families."
