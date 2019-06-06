A Kansas senior housing developer and operator has begun construction on a 91-unit assisted living and memory care center near Focus on the Family’s headquarters in the Briargate area.
Legend Senior Living of Wichita is building the Legend of Colorado Springs complex at 2368 Research Parkway northwest of Research and Chapel Hills Drive and plans to open the center and employ 60 people in fall 2020, according to a company news release. The company acquired a similar facility in Greeley about five years ago and built a center with the same floor plan that opened late last year in Broomfield.
“Colorado is a great market for senior living — the state has had a lot of growth,” said Chris Mahen, Legend Senior Livings’s chief operating officer. “We have been attracted to Colorado Springs for many years and have been looking to expand in Colorado beyond Greeley and Broomfield. It was a natural progression to look for other opportunities and Colorado Springs was the next opportunity.”
The Briargate complex will include casual and anytime dining areas, a day spa, a theater and several other amenities, according to the release.
Legend becomes the fourth senior housing facility under development in the past six months. The other three projects are:
• Lincoln, Neb.-based Resort Lifestyle Communications began construction in January on a $30 million, 128-unit senior housing complex southwest of Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road called Aspen Trail Retirement Resort. A summer 2020 opening is planned.
• Fort Worth, Texas-based Civitas Senior Living is seeking a building permit for a 114-unit senior housing complex in the Flying Horse development that will include a mix of independent living apartments, assisted living and memory care residences. A September 2020 opening is planned
• Wichita-based Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America is in the early stages of planning an $80 million project called Aberdeen Ridge Senior Living near Coronado High School that would include up to 234 apartments, assisted living and memory care units in the first phase. A 2022 opening is planned.
The four projects will add more than 560 units to the market in the next year or so. Seven other senior housing projects opened between late 2017 and late 2018, adding more than 600 units.
Mahen said he isn’t worried about a crowded market; the company is aware of the competing projects and believes Legend of Colorado Springs “will still be successful.”
Legend Senior Living was started nearly 30 years ago and has been expanding rapidly, adding 14 facilities in the past five years including five over the last 12 months.
The company operates 41 senior housing complexes in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
Two more projects are in development in other locations, Mahen said.
