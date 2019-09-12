Kaiser Strike (copy)

Kaiser Permanente employees picket Kaiser's Honolulu clinic on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. Members of Service Employees International Union Local 105 in Colorado voted to authorize a strike against the health care giant when their contract expires Sept. 30. Nearly 62% of union members cast a ballot and 96% of them voted for a strike. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

 Audrey McAvoy

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 105 have voted to authorize a strike against health care giant Kaiser Permanente after the contract between both expires Sept. 30.

The union said in a news release that 62% of the more than 3,000 members working at Kaiser cast a ballot, with  96% of those voting to authorize an unfair labor practices strike for "failing to bargain in good faith." The work stoppage would be the nation's largest in more than 20 years, idling 85,000 union members nationwide.

Kaiser alleged in a statement that the union used misleading ballot questions to secure the successful strike vote. The nonprofit also said a strike isn't imminent and it recently made a contract offer to the union.

Colorado Kaiser Permanente workers begin strike vote Monday
Kaiser Permanente union workers in Colorado prepare for strike after contract talks end

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Load comments