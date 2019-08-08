Kaiser Permanente has leased space in the Premier Health Plaza in northern Colorado Springs, where the health giant plans to open its third medical clinic in early 2021.
The 25,000-square-foot clinic will have a staff of 42, including three doctors, along with nurses, technicians and administrative personnel. The clinic will offer a wide range of services for its 61,000 southern Colorado members: family medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, rheumatology, infusion, laboratory, medical imaging and pharmacy, the nonprofit health plan said in a news release.
"Southern Colorado continues to show significant growth — both in population and infrastructure. Our members in this booming area of the state have asked for more convenience in accessing their health care," said Sharon Peters, chief operating officer in Los Angeles. "We're excited to announce this new location and invest in care delivery in southern Colorado, which is a key market for our growth in Colorado."
Kaiser opened a clinic east of downtown Colorado Springs in 2015 at 215 Parkside Drive. In 2009, it put a clinic near UCHealth Memorial Hospital North at 4105 Briargate Parkway. The health plan also operates two clinics in Pueblo and allows southern Colorado members to use a network of local hospitals, doctors and medical specialists.
Premier Health Plaza, built in 2000, has about 100,000 square feet of medical office space and houses a variety of medical clinic and health care businesses. Meredith Jones, a Kaiser spokeswoman in Colorado Springs, said the health plan has an option to expand into more vacant space in the building.