Kaiser Permanente Colorado notified two of its more than 150 southern Colorado employees Feb. 1 that they will be laid off as part of a statewide reduction of 200 of its 7,000 workers in the state.
Kaiser said by email that it "regularly evaluates how we operate and we make necessary adjustments to remain competitive in an increasingly challenging market." The nonprofit said it "made changes in our organizational structure that will result in the elimination of some staff positions."
One employee was laid off immediately; the other will work through March. Laid-off employees will get help finding new jobs, severance payments and other benefits, the statement said.