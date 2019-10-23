Colorado Springs-based Junior Achievement USA has received a four-year, $1.2 million grant from the Chick-fil-A Foundation to rework its JA Be Entrepreneurial program and expand its 3DE education reform program.
The nonprofit will spend most of the money it will receive from the Atlanta-based foundation on its program in which high school students start their entrepreneurial ventures in anything from T-shirts to technology. The 10-year-old program will be updated to include newer business concepts such as crowd funding, design thinking and advanced market research, said Ed Grocholski, a JA spokesman in Colorado Springs.
“Small-business creation is essential for the long-term economic prosperity of communities across the country,” Jack Kosakowski, Junior Achievement president and CEO, said this week in a news release.
“We appreciate the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s support of JA programs to introduce teens to important concepts, such as how to start a business and manage money.”
The 3DE program is a separate subsidiary of Junior Achievement USA that works with 10 high schools in Georgia and three in Florida to use lessons in math, science and other subjects to address business problems, increasing student engagement and accelerating academic outcomes. The nonprofit hopes to expand the yearold program to other areas, possibly including Washington, D.C., Grocholski said.
“Chick-fil-A and JA have a shared goal of inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy and we are excited to see how these new JA programs will impact young people across the country,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for the Atlanta area-based restaurant chain. The company has been a major support of JA programs in Georgia and through its foundation has donated more than $7 million to JA.
Junior Achievement employs 85 at its Colorado Springs headquarters. The nonprofit annually serves more than 4.8 million students in 106 U.S. markets, while its parent organization, JA Worldwide, serves an additional 5.2 million students through affiliates in 100 other countries.
