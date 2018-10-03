Merchants, who sell goods and services, and credit card and charge card companies, who facilitate those sales, have been engaged in legal combat for years. The issue is interchange fees, commonly known as swipe fees.
Every time a credit or charge card is used for a purchase (“swiped”), a fee is generated that the merchant must pay. The card companies (Mastercard, Visa, Discover Card and American Express) and the banks in their networks set the fee amount, and merchants uniformly believe they are too high. Merchants also know, however, that they can’t refuse to accept credit and charge cards and expect to stay in business.
To further complicate the picture, swipe fees are not the same for all cards. Cards that offer rewards to cardholders have higher swipe fees. This has long been the case with American Express, which, as a charge card issuer and not a credit card issuer, doesn’t assess interest on carried balances and relies heavily on swipe fees to make a profit.
However, Mastercard and Visa now also impose higher swipe fees on cards that offer benefits to cardholders. American Express can levy higher swipe fees because its cardholders tend to be more affluent and spend more money — customers merchants covet.
Mastercard and Visa charge higher swipe fees because reward cards have become wildly popular and account for a high percentage of credit card purchases.
What really frosts merchants is the fact that they must sign contracts with card companies and their affiliated banks prohibiting them from encouraging customers to use cards with lower swipe fees. Mastercard and Visa contracts contain an “honor all cards” clause. Under that clause, merchants must accept all cards from these companies.
Contracts with American Express contain a “no steering” clause saying merchants can’t steer customers away from using their American Express card by encouraging use of a card with a lower swipe fee. These strategies are effective because cardholders don’t know what swipe fees are assessed with their cards nor do they care since they don’t pay the fee.
A 2005 class-action lawsuit by merchants against Mastercard and Visa alleging their swipe fee practices are collusive and anticompetitive appears to be headed toward a $6.2 billion settlement. However, some big merchants (Amazon, Target, Home Depot) have opted out of the class action and are pursuing separate claims, meaning the litigation will continue.
The American Express no-steering clause was the focus of a hotly contested anti-trust lawsuit brought by the federal government and 17 states, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The highly technical decision (as antitrust decisions tend to be) favored American Express but only by a 5-4 vote.
The four dissenting justices were firmly of the belief that the no-steering clause in the American Express contract has an adverse effect on competition. They cited Discover Card’s unsuccessful attempt to gain market share by charging lower swipe fees. That strategy didn’t work because, well, merchants couldn’t say or do anything to encourage customers to use their Discover Card instead of a card with higher swipe fees. To do so would have violated their contracts with other card issuers.
Also relevant — Colorado and other states have a statute prohibiting merchants from adding a surcharge to a credit card purchase. (Colorado’s statute, however, allows state and local governments to add a “convenience charge” to payments made with a credit card.) This statute allows merchants to offer cash discounts, but doing so could violate the contracts merchants have with card issuers and the banks in their networks.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.