Just in case we stumble into another recession that results in multiple Friday-afternoon bank closings, I thought I’d summarize a few basic rules of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. deposit insurance and what happens when a bank fails — that is, it owes more to depositors than it has assets because of bad loans.
The FDIC’s preferred strategy with a failed bank is to orchestrate a shotgun marriage in which a healthy bank takes over responsibility for the failed bank’s deposits and acquires ownership of some or all of the failed bank’s assets.
If responsibility for a failed bank’s deposits is assumed by another bank, deposit insurance doesn’t apply. The assuming bank is liable to its new customers for the full amount of their deposits. However, if no healthy bank is willing to pick up the pieces of a failed bank, the bank must be liquidated, making deposit insurance very important.
Notwithstanding that inflation has diminished the value of $250,000, this is still the amount the FDIC insures per depositor per bank. But deposit insurance quickly becomes complicated because deposits at the same bank falling into different ownership categories are treated separately for the $250,000 limit. Thus, if a depositor’s accounts are in different ownership categories, the depositor can qualify for more than $250,000 in coverage at a single institution.
The ownership categories are single ownership, joint ownership, retirement and revocable trust. In the single ownership category, all accounts are combined and subject to the $250,000 limit. Therefore, if, when a bank fails, an individual has $200,000 in a certificate of deposit and $60,000 in a checking account, $10,000 will be uninsured.
Under the joint account category, each co-owner gets $250,000 of coverage and ownership is deemed equal. So, if a husband and wife have a jointly owned certificate of deposit worth $500,000, the full amount is insured.
Retirement accounts work like single ownership accounts: The depositor’s accounts at a single bank are combined and insurance is limited to $250,000.
The trickiest category is revocable trusts. The basic rule is that accounts are insured up to $250,000 for each “qualifying” beneficiary. The most common form of revocable trust is a deposit account with a pay-on-death instruction. There, spouses, kids, step-kids, grandkids, siblings and parents are considered qualifying beneficiaries. Others are not.
For people having enough money to worry about the limits, much more information is available at www.fdic.gov. The FDIC’s website even has an online calculator, named Edie, which can help you identify uninsured deposits.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com. “Best of Jim Flynn’s & the Law” is now available at amazon.com — paperback or e-book.