In a transaction to buy and sell real estate, the seller and buyer must agree on what type of deed to use. For most transactions, there are two choices: a general warranty deed and a special warranty deed.
Not surprisingly, most buyers and sellers don’t have a clue about the differences between deeds.
In a general warranty deed, the seller promises the buyer there are no adverse claims against the property title, except as disclosed. This warranty covers events going back to the beginning of time.
In a special warranty deed, the seller also promises the buyer there are no adverse claims against the title, except as specified. However, the promise only covers claims that arose while the seller owned the property.
It’s obvious that sellers would like to use a special warranty deed and buyers would like to use a general warranty deed. But, in most cases, the choice doesn’t matter. because the buyer will buy a title insurance policy as part of the transaction. If the buyer, after the closing, is confronted with a surprise claim against the title, the buyer goes to his or her title insurance company and says: “Fix this, please.”
The title insurer will make a claim for breach of warranty against the seller, who will pass the problem on to the title insurance company that insured the seller.
In all events, title insurance will take care of the buyer’s problem, regardless of type of deed.
However, if there is no title insurance, the choice of deed can be important. Let’s say you buy the mountain cabin of your dreams and, to keep down costs, you and the seller agree to forgo title insurance. Your seller gives you a special warranty deed and, much to your surprise, you discover later there’s a deed of trust (mortgage) on the property, unknown to your seller, recorded before they bought the property.
Now, you have no claim for breach of warranty of title against your seller because the problem deed of trust was not placed on the property during the seller’s ownership. But, if you had received a general warranty deed, you would have a claim against your seller even they knew nothing about the deed of trust.
Since there is room for confusion, the Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 19-1098 earlier this year. In pursuit of uniformity in the way real estate titles are transferred, the bill makes changes to the language contained in standardized deeds used in Colorado; creates a shorthand phrase — “statutory exceptions” — to deal with title exceptions that are present in every transaction, such as real state taxes; authorizes title insurance companies to use the standardized deed; and patches up other title transfer issues that have been known to feed the families of lawyers.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.