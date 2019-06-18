It’s common for purchase and sale — and loan — transactions to involve a “wire transfer.”
In a typical transaction, after buyers and sellers, or borrowers and lenders, sign documents put in front of them by lawyers, someone will say: “OK. Send the wire,” or words to that effect.
But what is a wire transfer? It’s a way to move money from the bank account of one party — usually a buyer or a lender — to the account of another party — usually a seller or a borrower. Using the technical language of the law, at one end of the transfer is the “originator” and the “originator’s bank.” At the other end of the transfer is the “beneficiary’s bank” and the “beneficiary.”
Although the transaction is called a “funds transfer,” each step involves a mini-transaction called a “payment order.” At each payment order, the parties settle up. Thus, the originator’s bank will take money out of the originator’s account, the beneficiary’s bank will take money out of an account of the originator’s bank, and the beneficiary will receive money from an account at the beneficiary’s bank. This sequence can be accomplished orally, electronically or in writing. Therefore, a wire transfer involving tens of millions of dollars might consist of nothing more than a series of phone calls.
In a transaction involving only U.S. banks, a wire transfer will usually take just a few hours — and often much less time — to be completed. However, international wire transfers can take several days.
When a wire transfer is completed, the beneficiary has fully collected and usable funds and can immediately buy something, pay bills or have a party with the money from the transfer. There is no hold on the funds .
As you would hope, there are sophisticated security systems to be sure the participants in a wire transfer are who they say they are. But fraud is still possible when an originator is tricked into sending money to a beneficiary engaged in theft.
A favorite recent fraud has caused someone selling real estate to provide the title insurance company handling the closing with a bogus wire transfer instruction resulting in the proceeds going to the criminal rather than the seller. In another variation, the buyer is tricked into sending his money to the criminal rather than the title company handling the closing. Title companies (and real estate agents) are now on high alert for this type of fraud, but buyers and sellers also should be wary.
Once a transfer has been completed and the money has been withdrawn from the beneficiary’s bank, it’s very difficult (as in impossible) to unwind the transaction, and a criminal pulling off a wire transfer fraud will likely be long gone . Then the finger-pointing begins among originators, intended beneficiaries and the banks involved in the transaction (and their lawyers), with an uncertain outcome. Overall, wire transfers have proven to be a safe, convenient and efficient way to move money from party A to party B.
