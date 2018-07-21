This column seldom addresses criminal law matters. That’s because my experience with criminal law has largely been limited to resolving traffic tickets — mostly my own — through plea bargaining. (I quickly learned the highest priority of government agencies is collecting fines; getting scofflaw motorists off the road is secondary.)
This week, however, I thought you should know about the case of People v. Madison, decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals in May, and lending support to the proposition that truth is stranger than fiction.
From 2007 to 2009, Edward Madison engaged in a campaign of stealing expensive wine from liquor stores in Jefferson County. He was eventually caught and charged with several felony counts of theft. In 2010, Madison’s lawyer negotiated a favorable resolution to these charges — two years of probation and restitution with no jail time. At the time of Madison’s arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took the wine.
Madison’s initial proposal for restitution was to give the wine back to the stores from which it was stolen. (There were 67 bottles, valued at $16,514 — an average of $246 a bottle. ) The stores, however, refused to allow him to return the wine. It was no longer marketable, they said, because proper storage while in Madison’s possession could not be confirmed. Instead, the liquor stores wanted to be paid for the wine.
Madison then entered into what the Colorado Court of Appeals called a contract with the Jefferson County sheriff. Under the terms of this contract, Madison could retake possession of the wine if he paid the restitution amount. He was entitled to a $7,000 down payment because the sheriff found $7,000 at Madison’s house when he was arrested. That left a remaining obligation of $9,514.
The contract said Madison had only 90 days to come up with the rest of the money and request redelivery of the wine. If those terms were not met, the sheriff could dispose of the wine. Madison failed to make the payment.
Then, in 2015, five years after this contract was entered into and long after the 90-day deadline had expired, the sheriff filed a motion asking the district court for permission to destroy the wine. Madison contested this motion, claiming he had an ownership interest in the wine under the terms of the contract (and the Uniform Commercial Code), and he should be entitled to sell the wine and use the proceeds to cover his remaining purchase price-restitution obligation. The district court rejected Madison’s argument and granted the sheriff’s motion. Madison appealed.
On May 3 — eight years after Madison’s contract with the sheriff — the Court of Appeals affirmed the district court, meaning the Jefferson County sheriff is now free to destroy the wine.
