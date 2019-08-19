As you’ve no doubt heard, having a will is better than not having a will.
If you don’t have a will, your property will be distributed at your death according to the rules of intestacy. These are rules created by the Legislature (the same people who determine state rocks and birds) and, although the rules are logical, they may not distribute your property as you would have wanted, meaning your wealth could end up with a relative you detest.
What does it take to have a valid will? A will needs to be in writing and signed by the testator (the person making the will), or by another person at the testator’s direction and in the testator’s conscious presence. The testator needs to sign the will in front of a notary or two witnesses. Also, the testator needs to be at least 18 years old and of “sound mind.”
Since the term “sound mind” isn't a precise concept, these words have been at the heart of many will contests. However, in a series of decisions going back more than 100 years, the Colorado Supreme Court has tried to clarify the “sound mind” concept. These decisions have led to two tests — the “Cunningham” test, named after a woman who left her heirs a lawsuit when she died more than 60 years ago — and the “insane delusion” test.
Under the Cunningham test, the testator must understand the nature of the act to be found of sound mind. (“Yes, I know that what I’m doing here determines who gets my property when I die.”) The testator must also understand the extent of the property he or she has to pass on. (“Yes, I know there’s a house and a car and some stocks and bonds. Oh, and my baseball card collection. Boy, I wish I could take that with me.”)
Next, the testator must understand the disposition made in the will. (“Yes, I do want my property to go to the guys on the bowling team and not my overeducated children.”) Similarly, the testator must know “the natural objects of his bounty” — or heirs at law. (“Yes, I know I have two children and four grandchildren. Maybe more my son hasn’t told me about.”) Finally, the will must represent the testator’s true wishes — a requirement that is largely redundant with the others.
The insane delusion test works in the negative. To be of sound mind, the testator cannot have been suffering from an insane delusion when the will was executed. To be more precise, if the testator was suffering from an insane delusion, it can’t have been one that affected making of the will.
Some of the more interesting insane delusions mentioned in Colorado court cases include Mr. Breeden, who believed the government was plotting to assassinate his dog; Mr. Hanks, who was convinced he had invented a cure for an equine ailment, fistula, that consisted of ground up china, amber-colored glass and burnt shoe leather mixed with brick dust and a liquid and poured into the ear of the horse on the side opposite the infection; and Mr. Haywood, who had recurring visions of a headless wolf. (In the Haywood case, the court ruled that Mr. Haywood’s dislike of the natural objects of his bounty was not an insane delusion.)
As the law now stands, someone challenging a will must prove the testator was not of sound mind. This is important because evidence in these cases is often inconclusive, and the burden of proof rule, which acts as a tie breaker, can sometimes determine the outcome.