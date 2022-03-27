A bedrock principle of criminal law is that a conviction requires “proof beyond a reasonable doubt of every fact necessary to constitute the crime … ”
Juries in Colorado criminal cases get an instruction to that effect, along with this instruction: “Reasonable doubt means a doubt based upon reason and common sense which arises from a fair and rational consideration of all the evidence, or the lack of evidence, in the case. It is a doubt which is not a vague, speculative or imaginary doubt, but such a doubt as would cause reasonable people to hesitate to act in matters of importance to themselves.”
After giving that instruction, trial court judges often see jurors with an expression reflecting this question: “So what the heck does that mean?” Judges, wanting to be helpful, occasionally try to explain reasonable doubt using examples and analogies, which invariably allow defendants to argue the judge thereby lowered the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard to something less stringent and their conviction should not stand.
In January, the Colorado Supreme Court dealt with two such cases. In the first, Tibbels v. People, the defendant was charged with various crimes resulting from bad behavior while in police custody. The trial court judge gave the jury an analogy comparing reasonable doubt with someone looking to buy a house noticing a big crack in the foundation. The crack, the judge said, would create a reasonable doubt about the wisdom of buying the house. He said it’s “not aliens coming down and telling you don’t buy the house. It’s something that you can kind of touch or feel or an inference that you may be able to draw.” With that assistance, the jury convicted Tibbels.
The Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, upheld Tibbels’ conviction, with the dissenting judge arguing the trial court judge’s comments, rather than helping jurors, resulted in lowering what the prosecution needed to prove for conviction. The Supreme Court unanimously agreed with the dissenting judge and threw out the conviction, reminding trial court judges not to mess with the official, Colorado Judicial Branch-approved, jury instruction on reasonable doubt.
In the second case, defendant William Pettigrew was charged with various crimes resulting from his interactions with a 17-year-old girl. The trial court judge, in an effort to explain reasonable doubt, asked a prospective juror about his birthday, which he said was Nov. 18. When the judge asked how he knew this, the prospective juror said that date was on his birth certificate and, besides, his mother told him that day was his birthday.
“Your mother was there, right?” the judge asked, and the prospective juror confirmed. The judge then made statements that birth certificates were sometimes wrong and mothers don’t always remember what day they had a baby but said those possibilities didn’t rise to the level of a “reasonable doubt” about the prospective juror’s birthday. The jury convicted Pettigrew.
The Court of Appeals upheld the conviction, and the Supreme Court agreed, concluding, “in the context of the instructions as a whole and the trial record,” what the judge said did not lower the standard of proof to something less than “beyond a reasonable doubt.”