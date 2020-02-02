The law addresses in great detail relationships where there is inherent tension between parties: buyers and sellers, banks and depositors, trustees and beneficiaries, insurance companies and policy holders, lenders and borrowers, husbands and wives, dogs and cats.
Landlords and tenants are another example. That’s because, over the centuries, each has found ways to abuse the other.
The tension between landlords and tenants is nowhere better demonstrated than in the law governing security deposits. Security deposits are a hot topic now because they have an adverse effect on affordable housing. People who live paycheck to paycheck don’t often have two months’ rent available for a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent.
Landlords require security deposits because tenants don’t always treat a landlord’s property with respect, and have been known to skip out on the last month’s rent. Landlords, on the other hand, have found that not returning security deposits can have a beneficial effect on cash flow. In an effort to bring balance to this playing field, the Colorado Legislature passed a law in 1971 specifically dealing with security deposits for residential property.
Here’s how it works:
At the end of a tenant’s occupancy, a landlord must either return a security deposit in full or provide a detailed written explanation as to why some or all of the funds are withheld. The landlord has 30 days to take this action unless the rental agreement provides for a longer time, not to exceed 60 days.
Landlords may not retain a security deposit because of “normal wear and tear,” resulting from using the premises for the purposes intended and not caused by negligence, carelessness, accident or abuse. Landlords are explicitly allowed to keep a security deposit for nonpayment of rent, abandonment of the premises, and failure to pay for utilities and other contracted services. Everything else is left to the terms of the rental agreement.
If a landlord doesn’t return the deposit or account for keeping it within the time allowed, the landlord forfeits the right to retain any of the deposit, no matter what the tenant might have done. If a tenant sues their landlord over the deposit, and the judge or jury finds the landlord willfully kept the deposit in violation of the statute, the landlord can be hit with a judgment equal to three times the amount of the wrongfully retained deposit. The landlord also must reimburse the tenant for the costs of the suit, including attorney fees.
In a further effort at balancing the interests of both, the statute requires a tenant planning on seeking treble damages for an intentional wrongful withholding of a security deposit to give the landlord notice of plans to file the suit not less than 7 days before filing it.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright.