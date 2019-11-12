Greed — “an overwhelming desire to acquire wealth in excess of what one requires or deserves” — can be found in many places, but it often finds a home in the world of investment securities.
Herein we also find the Securities and Exchange Commission, a federal agency created during the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration to enforce the nation’s securities laws and regulate the securities industry. The SEC says American households own, directly or indirectly, $39 trillion in equity investments, and the agency's goal is to promote “a market environment that is worthy of the public trust.”
The SEC is headed by five commissioners appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. They serve five-year terms, with one commissioner’s term expiring each year. In an apparent attempt to reduce political influence, no more than three commissioners can belong to the same political party.
The SEC has been busy. In the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the agency began 526 enforcement actions, including 95 against investment advisers who failed to adequately disclose their practice of selling more expensive funds to retail customers (where oh, by the way, their compensation is greater). The SEC says it returned $1.2 billion in the past fiscal year to harmed investors as a result of its enforcement activities.
Here's a typical enforcement action from the SEC’s website (sec.gov): The agency filed a lawsuit Nov. 8 against a company named KRM Services LLC and its owner, Roberto J. Clark Jr. The SEC alleges KRM and Clark were illegally soliciting loans and equity investments for a product called the “JetBoard.” KRM and Clark said the motorized surfboard would “re-energize the water sports market.”
Prospective investors were given false information about past and pending sales — there were none — and rosy projections for future investment returns. Clark promoted these wealth-generating opportunities at bars, restaurants and “adult entertainment establishments.”
He also hosted a gala marketing event on a yacht on the Potomac River. (Clark, if nothing else, was dedicated to his cause. Even after he was arrested by the Fairfax County, Va., police in March 2018 in connection with some of his marketing activities, he continued to solicit new JetBoard investors. In February 2019, the FBI caught him in a recorded phone call trying to recruit another investor.)
Clark’s marketing efforts generated about $350,000. The SEC suit said most of this money was used by Clark to enhance his lifestyle, including $41,000 spent in restaurants and bars, $19,000 at hotels, $15,000 for family members, and $8,000 at department and clothing stores. (To his credit, Clark also spent lavishly on his pets — $1,000 or more at pet stores and groomers.)
The agency alleges that equity ownership in KRM Services LLC and promissory notes issued by KRM in exchange for loans both are “securities,” just like stocks and mutual funds. And, since these securities were never registered with the SEC and their promotion was not limited to qualified investors under an exemption from registration, KRM and Clark both violated the two primary securities laws — the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.
SEC is seeking restitution, civil fines and an injunction limiting Clark’s further involvement in the securities industry. Whether the SEC will ever realize a monetary return from this suit remains to be seen.