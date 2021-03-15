Earlier this year, you may (or may not) recall that allegations were made by seemingly credible sources that the Colorado Judicial Branch had systemic problems with sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The complain also included an allegation that a lucrative state contract had been awarded in an effort to cover up the problem.
When these allegations first came to light, Colorado’s newly appointed chief justice , Brian Boatright, said in a statement that the allegations (along with the entirety of the Judicial Branch’s workplace culture) would be thoroughly investigated by “specialized, external investigators,” chosen by a panel of individuals from other parts of state government. That panel is now in place and is presumably working on its assignment.
As a result, the rest of this column explores the Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct, a set of requirements judges in the state court system agree to abide by (and which put them on a short leash). The Code consists of four “canons,” each of which is followed by “rules” providing greater detail. The canons are:
• “Canon 1. A judge shall uphold and promote the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”
• “Canon 2. A judge shall perform the duties of judicial office impartially, competently, and diligently.”
• “Canon 3. A judge shall conduct the judge’s personal and extrajudicial activities to minimize the risk of conflict with the obligations of judicial office.”
• “Canon 4. A judge or candidate for judicial office shall not engage in political or campaign activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity, or impartiality of the judiciary.”
Drilling down on a few of the rules that go with the canons, a judge shall not “by words or conduct manifest … or engage in … bias, prejudice, or harassment based upon race, sex, gender, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, marital status, socioeconomic status, or political affiliation….” Judges are required to impose these same standards on their staff and lawyers appearing in their courtrooms.
Furthermore, a judge may not permit “family, social, political, financial, or other interests or relationships to influence the judge’s judicial conduct or judgment.” A judge may not use his or her status to advance personal or economic interests, or coerce conduct.
A requirement lawyers would often like to (but usually don’t) point out to judges is that they are to be patient and courteous with everyone who crosses their judicial path, including the lawyers who show up in their courtroom.
Backstopping the Code of Judicial Conduct is a section of the Colorado Constitution permitting a judge who violates the Code to be disciplined. Ultimately, the state Supreme Court is responsible for such discipline. It is helped by a Commission on Judicial Discipline made up of four judges, two lawyers and four people who are neither judges nor lawyers, all appointed by the governor.
In his statement announcing the investigation, Justice Boatright said: “Where there was wrongdoing, we will address it. Where there was an abuse of power, we will stop it.” When the investigation is finished,it seems likely we’ll be hearing more about the Code of Judicial Conduct.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.