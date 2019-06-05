Certain relationships are inherently antagonistic — dogs and cats, Broncos and Raiders, Democrats and Republicans, Doug Bruce and everyone else. Also on this list are landlords and tenants — the law has been trying to strike a balance for hundreds of years, with only limited success.
The Colorado Legislature took on this challenge in 2008 with a law creating a “warranty of habitability.” The 2008 law gave tenants new tools to use in dealing with a rental property that was dangerous to life, health or safety or was otherwise “uninhabitable.”
A property was uninhabitable if, among other things, it lacked weather protection; did not have adequate running water, including reasonable amounts of hot water; had defective plumbing, gas or electrical systems; did not have a heating apparatus in good working order; did not have adequately maintained floors, stairways and railings; or suffered from an infestation of rodents or vermin.
The Legislature revisited the issue of habitability this year with House Bill 19-1170, which amended the 2008 law and significantly expanded the rights of tenants. Highlights of House Bill 19-1170 include:
• Strict new requirements on the part of landlords to promptly and thoroughly respond to mold, including the decontamination or removal of damaged material and installing a “high-efficiency particulate air filtration device.”
• Adding a defective stove, refrigerator or oven to conditions that make a property uninhabitable.
• A new requirement that, in a circumstance involving health or safety, landlords must provide tenants with a comparable rental unit or a hotel room while repairs are made. (Landlords must pay for this. However, tenants must continue to pay rent.)
• Subject to a requirement for a “we’re really going to do this” advance notice to the landlord, tenants can withhold rent equal to the estimated cost to repair a habitability condition. If the landlord doesn’t timely address the condition, the tenant can make the repairs. The repairs must be done by a competent professional — do-it-yourself work isn’t allowed.
Under the amended law, tenants still must use their leased premises in a clean and safe manner. They must appropriately dispose of garbage, not abuse the facilities and appliances and conduct themselves in a manner that does not disturb neighbors.
Although the 2019 amendment cleared up a few ambiguities in the original 2008 law, this statute continues to create ample revenue-enhancing opportunities for lawyers. Tenants and landlords need to exercise caution when trying to comply.
The amended law takes effect Aug. 2.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC.