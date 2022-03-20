Every year about this time, I scroll through the Colorado General Assembly inbox in pursuit of bills that are not likely to make headlines but are nonetheless interesting (or at least offer entertainment value).
Here are a few bills introduced in the 2022 Legislature that meet my search criteria. You can find more, sorted into 33 categories, at https://leg.colorado.gov:
• Senate Bill 22-120. This bill calls for the regulation of kratom. In case you didn’t know, kratom is a drug coming from a southeast Asian evergreen tree. Low doses apparently have a stimulant effect. Higher doses act as a sedative. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has declared kratom a “chemical of concern.” There is some evidence its use can lead to psychological or physiological dependence.
• Senate Bill 22-009. In an effort to reduce the theft of catalytic converters, this bill would require certification of used catalytic converters. The sale of a used catalytic converter that has not been certified would be unlawful.
• Senate Bill 22-034. This bill would seek to rein in the filing of unauthorized and/or fraudulent business records at the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The unsupervised online filing system now in place invites use of the system in pursuit of fraud.
• House Bill 22-1099. Operators of online marketplaces (Ebay, Amazon and the like) would be required to vet high volume sellers of goods or services using their marketplaces and to disclose certain information about such sellers.
• Senate Bill 22-053. In response to the pandemic, this bill would establish and protect limited visitor rights for people confined to nursing homes, hospitals and other health care facilities.
• House Bill 22-1121. State agencies that engage in advertising would be required to allocate at least half of their advertising dollars to local newspapers.
• Senate Bill 22-086. This proposal would greatly increase the state homestead exemption, which protects home equity from the reach of creditors. The basic exemption would go to $250,000 from $75,000, and, for elderly and disabled homeowners, increase to $350,000 from $105,000. (The age considered “elderly” under the homestead exemption statute remains at 60.) This bill also would allow any structure used as a home to qualify for the exemption, including sheds and yurts.
Here are three bills that have been killed in committee:
• House Bill 22-1068. This legislation would have provided Medicaid participants with reimbursement of expenses incurred for equine (as in horses) therapy.
• Senate Bill 22-063. This bill would have created the Property Ownership Fairness Act. Property owners would have received ‘just compensation” if their values were impaired by a government land use regulatory action, such as a zoning change or approval of a nearby high impact development.
• Senate Bill 22-131. This proposal would have imposed pesticide use restrictions and mandated other actions intended to protect and improve pollinator (think bees) habitat.
To the relief of many, under the Colorado Constitution, the General Assembly must complete its work by May 11.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.