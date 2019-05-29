Although the Trump administration has dimmed the enthusiasm of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for new and expanded regulations, the agency (whose real name is the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection) continues to pursue scofflaws.
For example, the bureau filed a lawsuit May 17 in a New York federal court against Forster & Garbus LLP, a debt collection company that extensively applies technology to the business of chasing people for their debts.
According to the bureau’s complaint, Forster & Garbus received summary information from its creditor clients in a digital format and would download the information into its own computer system. The data would be given a quick automated scan for bankruptcies, military service and statute of limitations issues (and to see if the debtor was still alive), and the computer system would then start generating demand letters.
If the letters didn’t result in productive follow-up with a debtor, the debtor’s computerized file would move to a nonlawyer employee who would tee the matter up for a lawsuit. Before the suit was filed, a staff lawyer would review the file — for maybe two minutes — and sign off on the filing. There was seldom, if ever, a review of the documents for the debt, billing statements, payment histories or correspondence with the debtor before a lawsuit was filed.
Also, a substantial number of Forster & Garbus’ clients were “debt buyers” — companies that buy up delinquent debts in bulk for pennies on the dollar while making little or no effort to determine validity. The digital information these companies would transmit to Forster & Garbus was therefore suspect from the beginning. The Bureau also noted Forster & Garbus included among its clients several companies the bureau had previously sanctioned for debt collection violations.
This was not a small operation. In its complaint, the bureau claims that, from 2014 to 2016, Forster & Garbus used this marriage of technology to the art and science of debt collection to file 99,000 lawsuits. The bureau alleges that many of these suits involved debts that were not owed or were overstated in amount.
The core of the bureau’s complaint against Forster & Garbus is that it engaged in a deceptive debt collection practice violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by using false information to convince people that an attorney was “meaningfully” involved in the lawsuit. For example, the bureau’s lawsuit alleges that in 2014, Forster & Garbus filed 45,600 debt collection lawsuits and one lawyer was the attorney for 41,498 cases. (Assuming 250 workdays a year, this lawyer was cranking out an impressive 166 lawsuits a day.)
It is likely the bureau has been negotiating with Forster & Garbus seeking a settlement in which it could claim victory. Since no settlement has been reached, it is likely Forster & Garbus plans to defend against the bureau’s suit. The trial will answer how far a debt collection company can go using technology as part of its business model and what a lawyer must do to be “meaningfully” involved in a court action filed against a debtor.
